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All The Real Girls
How my obsession with TheRealReal gave me back the gift of style
24 hrs ago
•
Lena Dunham
and
The RealReal
190
22
8
If you were a hair accessory, what kind would you be?
hair things and the imaginary women who wear them!
May 18
•
Lena Dunham
290
71
17
40 Things I Want To Do After Forty
…because I refuse to call it a bucket list
May 13
•
Lena Dunham
1,704
219
96
DUNHAMISMS #8
Last Call for Alcohol!
May 12
•
Lena Dunham
350
47
17
Dunhamisms #7
Illness as metaphor
May 7
•
Lena Dunham
459
56
25
Dunhamisms #6: Smug Sisters
What does it really mean to be a “good friend”?
May 3
•
Lena Dunham
356
22
35
Dispatches from the worst-dressed list
or maybe I’m chic as fuck!?
May 1
•
Lena Dunham
953
97
52
April 2026
Dunhamisms #5
compare and despair! AKA age ain’t nothing but a chance to rage at yourself
Apr 26
•
Lena Dunham
609
76
48
Dunhamisms #4
How to evict people who have taken up residence in your mind rent free!
Apr 22
•
Lena Dunham
645
70
56
Dunhamisms Issue #3
Can our mothers ever change? And do we want them to?
Apr 16
•
Lena Dunham
416
49
38
Dunhamisms Issue #1
Hard-won advice from an almost 40 YO
Apr 10
•
Lena Dunham
910
70
58
7 Essential Books In Which Women Lose Their Minds
Famesick’s Foremothers!
Apr 6
•
Lena Dunham
686
77
54
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