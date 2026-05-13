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teresa hill's avatar
teresa hill
May 13Edited

Rachel Ward met and married Bryan Brown on the set of The Thorn Birds but the picture is of she and Richard Chamberlain. Chamberlain spent most of his career in the closet and didn’t publicly come out until 2003. This is why they keep us Gen Xers alive, to correct millennials about bits of pop trivia from the 1980s.

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Felicity's avatar
Felicity
May 13

Congrats on turning forty. Fifty is even better.

20s

Be depressed in England while working at Top Shop

Try and fail at writing a novel

Come home to FL and get a “real” job

Meet husband

Get married

Get pregnant

30s

Have 3 babies

Create and run a video production business

Watch husbands tour with his band and wish you could do that too

40s

give everything to being a parent, wife, and running a business

5Os

Be done with own business

Work at nearby university and take MFA fiction classes

Play guitar, trumpet, and sing in an indie pop band

Write a novel

Query novel and get full manuscript request from CAA

Comment in Lena Dunham’s 40 after 40 post

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