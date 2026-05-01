Hey Trendsetters,

How’s everyone doing today?

I am prepping for the ole’ Met Gala (no way to say it that doesn’t just say it!) which is certainly a more involved undertaking at forty than it was at twenty five. I used to start preparations a few hours before the event, worrying only if my hair was relatively clean, barely registering as some blush was slapped on and then slapped back off when it became apparent that my cheeks are red enough on their own, and finally yanking the dress into place over a pair of Hanes Her Ways. But the human body becomes less elastic with time- not a value judgement, just a fact! Salty meals stick under the eyes for days, “beauty sleep” takes on real meaning. I’m never going to be a “one month til carpet” countdown kind of girl, but the massive bean and cheese enchilada with guac I housed minutes before hitting the carpet one year feels like a cute lil’ time capsule, from before I understood the commodity of youth I was currently rich with and blithely did whatever felt easy.

The approaching fashion rodeo- which I love to watch, but tend to wobble through- does have me reflecting on my own relationship to event dressing. It’s a bit of a meme in Famesick- wearing the right thing to the wrong place and the “wrong” thing to most other places.

Unlike my mother- Dame Laurie Simmons, who came out of the womb ready to serve- I spent a lot of time as a young person feeling around in the dark, creating costumes for a role I couldn’t find the script for. Was I a Sporty Spice? No. Baby? Not quite. Posh? Good luck. Was I a kooky vintage gal in a 1950s house dress and Dr Scholl’s? Or did I belong decked in off-brand Z. Cavaricci glitter jeans and a Wet Seal tube top? Was I the type who could rock nameplate hoops and a vintage tee from Search & Destroy, or could I pull off the 1998 gallery girl uniform of a starched black shift dress over a collared shirt?

This would be a fun gal to embody for a few hours!

If I really tuned into myself back then, I had preferences, albeit mine were the low to my mother’s high- baby pink angora, vintage canvas bell bottoms in outrageous prints, cheetah, chenille, flouncy layers, Nike Air Rifts (the Tabi has been busy making people inappropriately angry for decades now.) My mother, despite her taste running cool to my not-so-hot, helped me tirelessly to take big outfit swings— like when I insisted I could raise my social station by arriving to the first day of fifth grade in a Clueless-inspired plaid kilt, cropped cardigan, knee high stockings (oh God, they were my grandma’s and they were NUDE) uneven pigtails and the below Sketchers.

Picture these, but in an utterly incorrect purple because that’s what was 75% off at Canal Jeans.

Laurie says she still remembers watching me toddle toward school unsteadily on my new “heels” (turns out, I never got any better.) Her heart was breaking, registering the widening gyre between what I thought I was expressing and the way I’d be received, but still she let me go without a warning. Some people might argue a mother is meant to protect you from yourself, but mine knew the truth: we have to fuck around and find out.

Eyes wide with terror, can’t finish my pancakes, thinking about what to wear to school!

One of the many things I love about Laurie is that she really made getting dressed an adventure. We walked up to Screaming Mimi’s and down to Alice Underground (RIP) because the only rule was that if it wasn’t thrifted, it had to be on sale. Like, sale sale.

Some women just know sales. Not only where to find them, but what to do once you’re there. Laurie took me to Williamsburg long before it housed Catbird, Kith or even Beacon’s Closet, to shop for clothes by the pound at Domsey’s Warehouse. We could arrive at Century 21 (so well remembered by Never Worns) at 9am and leave at 5pm with nothing- it wasn’t about the haul. It was an endurance sport, and one of the ways she showed her love: by inviting me to develop my own taste. I wrote about our Daffy’s adventures a bit in Shoprat.

Naturally, what ends up at these stores is often the ugly duckling- the item that didn’t catch fire or sell out because it was a little too odd, inventive or possibly just hideous. But when you found the thing, you found the thing- as if it had been waiting just for you. I shop the way I adopt pets: the freaks find me.

Have you met my beautiful first born daughter?

Proud as fuck, because my blazer is Nicole Miller Kids, my pin is from a dealer of African antiques and my bob was done by my mother’s friend Paolo who kept exclaiming “very current!” as he chopped.

With seventh grade, Bat Mitzvah season came: we had to be in cocktail attire at 10am every Saturday for months (decency cardigan or pashmina for temple, then off that came so we could grind on our 3 foot tall boyfriends until our parents appeared to retrieve us at 8pm.)

The girls with an unlimited budget went uptown to Infinity to try on dozens of dresses, only to emerge $500 later wearing a riff on the uniform: a spaghetti strap dress somewhere on the silver to lavender spectrum, with a rosette at the bust if they were feeling WILD. My mother, meanwhile, took me to that store only once “for research.” As we left- my face clearly betraying the pain of the Michael Stars t-shirt that would never be mine- she said something that I’ve never forgotten: “followers have fun now, but individuals have fun later.”

We got all my Mitzvah magic from the sale edition of Girlfriends LA catalogue. My mother always located some bolero that shed fluff all over the rayon blend.

Because Laurie always encouraged me to have a good time with fashion- and by twenty three, I really was- it got confusing when dressing became a bit more of a public affair. An outfit that has you strutting on Rivington Street feeling like the 2008 answer to Sofia Loren does not have the same effect at, say, a charity picnic.

Flashing full tramp stamp at a benefit to combat children’s cancer. A Valerie Cherish level of delusion, honestly!

Suddenly I had infinite chances to dress up, but much less freedom to enjoy it.

“Celebrity” dressing has gotten way more energetic, playful and downright weird in the last ten years (I’ll leave that thesis to Rachel Seville Tashjian or Nicolaia Rips to dig into.) But back when I started going to events, the halcyon days of Cher ♥️’s Bob Mackie days were over, and it was basically a parade of nude fishtail gowns, dainty beaded details, sky high Loubs, and people still grumbling about Bjork’s swan dress (they’re just jealous because it has its own wiki page.)

Joan Rivers (may she rest in power) was still donning Cruella amounts of fur as she screamed at the edge of the carpet. I loved her- she’d met Miss Piggy, for Chrissakes!- but even at my most gamine, she said “IT’S OKAY, STAY FAT. [But] don’t say it’s OK that other girls can look like this. Try to look better!”

I was trying. We just had a different definition of what better meant.

The first public event I did for HBO, the network sent me a stylist to get me ready. She couldn’t have been nicer, slim and put together in jeans and a flirty lil’ jacket, but I still remember my face falling as she rolled in a rack of endless shifts, all of them navy, grey, maroon.

At twenty five, I was dressing more or less like this:

hungover girl in Krakow in a $5 dollar Escada blazer from a Cleveland thrift store. I got the Frye boots for $10 off a stoop sale on the LES- that Missoni sweater cost $6 and I still regret giving it to a guy I made out with drunk underneath a porch.

this was my version of business casual! A dress patterned with dog bones n’ flowers! This United Bamboo blazer was lost in yet *another* dude’s apartment.

chipped nails and what I considered style restraint since on my downtime I was dressing like Roller Girl!

Unable to face yanking on shift after shift like so many muted jersey cages, I settled for a stretchy white number with black side panels.

She assured me it was “slimming,” as if that was the only sartorial metric a woman might worry about. I can’t locate a picture on the internet and that is for the best.

There were a number of years, then, during which I just did not have any fun getting dressed for these events. I mean, I had fun planning outfits, meeting designers I admired, flipping through magazines and dreaming- but the experience of being out in the world in whatever I chose, trying to stand ten toes down for my look, was a silly and quotidien sort of agony. I couldn’t surrender myself to the glittery column gown status quo, but we also don’t put time and care into curating our style because we’re hoping to be mocked.

And mocked I was, though looking back there is a real sweetness in my refusal to give it up!

Bought this off the rack on Melrose Place after pulling a page out of a spread in Elle. The earrings were from Urban Outfitters. I didn’t need to crimp my hair, but need and want can be hard to detangle!

Making Prada look like Contempo Casuals since 1986.

Another magazine select. My favorite part was that the pink silk polo was actually a leotard 🧠🥰

A 🍑shoe because I’m flexing my freedoms!

I love a dress that makes it impossible to avoid your enemies.

This one got me labelled “Queen of Quirk” which believe you me was not a nice word in 2013!

I really tried to stick to my guns and my instincts over those years, but if I was honest I wasn’t getting dressed just for me. I was in a sort of both/and space, where I wanted to feel like myself but I also didn’t want to be chastised. I still read comments back then, perused fashion blogs, and I thought that I could sort of Trojan Horse my taste in, do a little for me and a bit for them (it’s why I was always wearing “clean” makeup and styling my hair in beachy ass waves.)

This led to the headline “Lena Dunham explains her thighs” 🤣

This look- which I loved- was described as a “Slanket/Bathrobe proxy…” And? So!?

“The shape is bad, the fit is bad, and the colors are garish on her.”

This, which I thought was quite gamine and reserved, got me an “Oh, Jesus Christ.”

And if the nude dress next to Victoria Beckham wasn’t gonna please the critics, then nothing would.

Is it just me or do we look like a pair of fed up trophy wives who have decided to go into business as private detectives?

It took me years to realize I couldn’t win not because I didn’t have style, but because it was never really about the clothes, and it was never going to be about the clothes. That realization was actually freeing (to be clear, I’m not just blaming body-shaming- I can turn people off with my personality too, and THAT’s called multi-tasking.)

During the last season of Girls press, I decided to release any last vestiges of caring and just have fun. I collaborated with one of my close childhood friends, Gabriel Held, a stylist and vintage archivist. As tweens, he used to dress us and do our makeup for elaborate photo-shoots. We’d always been obsessed with Todd Oldham, and what’s better than giving your teenage self their dream spin in the sun? So Gabe hunted down a full spate of looks- Todd even let us go to his New York archive and take some runway pieces (for this project, it didn’t hurt that I was what we call in the biz “a mental breakdown sample size.” To understand how that all went down, well, you’ll have to read Famesick 🫠)

And even if I wasn’t having much fun in the ole’ brain, it was the most fun I’d had with clothes in years.

We were playing around, remembering what got us going as youths, embracing the same energy Laurie had always come to fashion with- a genuine desire for self-expression and the art of the deal.

Taking some time away from the red carpet (and the internet) allowed me to touch grass and remember what I love about getting dressed. My style icons didn’t get there because they were playing by an obtuse set of do’s and don’ts:

Talking to Rachel Seville Tashjian (who I consider to be among the chicest women roaming the planet) I told her that “I often reach for the right thing in the wrong way.”

She paused and said: “that’s called taste.”

I’m comfortable now with the fact that getting dressed means something different to me than it does to lots of people- it means feeling like myself, feeling funny, feeling referential (toward my heroes) and reverential (toward the sweet lil’ lady in a Daffy’s blazer inside of me.)

Thank you for letting me share what’s inspiring me here, and letting me remember that taste isn’t actually for the people watching- it’s a way to manage going through life as ourselves.

Did you know pigs sometimes decorate their homes? Just for pleasure?

Taste, indeed.

And speaking of, someone with taste should grab some of my latest The Real Real finds under $500…

Nubbly Prada Sport jacket, sleek yet goofy

Ted Muehling onyx reverse tears

Celine neon club rat top

Moschino secretarial school suit

Ann Demulemeester denim slides- Belgian minimal goes Steve Madden

And freaky eBay coats under 150…

Duster coat that could be a disaster but you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take…

Tory Burch zebra trench for an assignation in the rain

YSL Rive Gauche in hobbit colors

Jailhouse rock

Toile chore jacket, for a busy hostess with a wallpaper kink

And lastly, Etsy slips under $50…

When I was a kid, I wished my name was “fuschia”

These trimmings are a full meal

It’s rare to find slutty in mustard

Saturday morning cartoon chic

If being brunette is a big part of your identity…

See you on the steps.

With feathers,

Lena