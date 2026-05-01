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Sophia Mazzella's avatar
Sophia Mazzella
May 1

We are in a famine of taste, honey!!! The girls are out here in a uniform of a black leather jacket, white tees and jeans (which is fine), but it's so much more interesting to see someone dress in a specific, playful way unique to who they are. Thank you so much for giving us that. I adored this retrospective and can't wait to see the look on Monday ❤️

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Kristina Rubell's avatar
Kristina Rubell
May 1Edited

Slutty in mustard is a great band name (also, added to cart!)

Edit: alas! It is a small.

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