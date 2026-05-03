Hello little ladies (because we are ALL the ladies, even- and especially- if we’re not.)

As chronicled in Famesick , the day I ate so much Tasti-D that I burped vanilla dust!

As I march ever closer to forty (twelve more days!) I have been reading your questions and subconsciously sorting them into buckets- not literal buckets, though that would be cuuute, but the themes that consistently preoccupy you. Naturally, when laid on top of each other, these various strata make for a very full life: friendship, family, romance, creative ambition. The questions I get about chronic illness aren’t simply about the body, but about how to manage the aforementioned touchstones of being alive through that lens. We are all circling the same desires, albeit in different ways, and it’s when one of these categories takes up outsized real estate in our mind that we start to falter. It’s that family drama that you can’t stop relitigating, that romance that causes you to ditch the rest of your life like a snow day, that gnawing thought that your creative destiny will remain unfulfilled. Even the classic stressers, like money and manners and body image, all seem to take root and get their nutrients in the overly fertile soil of one of these core areas.

So for the remaining “columns” I’ll be addressing questions by theme, hoping they can mix and mingle and inform each other. And this week, it’s all about sisterhood HENNY- both chosen and bio!

It’s no secret to anyone who has even glimpsed my work that these relationships obsess and bedevil me: gal pals, mother/daughter diametric opposition, even the intricacies of girl code (there aren’t many- just don’t fuck the crush, the boyfriend OR the ex. Why is that so hard!?) Every artist is kind of circling one theme forever. I used to think mine was blighted romance, then perhaps the more charitable self-take of female sexuality. But actually I’ve been working out my bullshit- the preschool promise of belonging, the crushing blow of fourth grade when I realized it was harder than it looked, a lifetime of going full timber for compelling women and then shivering at their mercy- in one extended fever dream sleepover. project, and I probably always will be.

They amaze me. They amuse me. They shake me to my core. It’s a theorem you can never solve, a pop song that never gets old, a kitten heeled sandal that is half a size too big but you refuse to get rid of and so you just grip the edges of the foot bed with your baby toe and hold on for dear life.

hi lena! what i loved about Girls was how it showed the messy parts of friendship and that’s where my question is actually leading to. my bestfriend since college (we’ve been friends for 7 years now), had multiple misunderstandings lately (we never did before) and we’re in this weird funk of not knowing how to approach each other. we recently had a fight about something small but she ended up crying and told me about how scared she was that i’m “moving up” in life and achieving my dreams and she isn’t. we ended up talking more about it and she told me she felt insecure / jealous of the life im having and if she still has a place in mine. i felt really bad and immediately reassured her that i still want to be friends with her and how we’re just on different life paths right now! life is not a race i told her! i love her and she means the world to me but i just can’t shake off the feeling that she was jealous and insecure because of me! particularly during a time when I was at my lowest (toxic job). What I should I do? Is there still a chance we can go back to our friendship before? Am I being a bad friend since she had even had that thought in the first place?

Hello bright young thing! Your letter reminded me of so many moments I’ve lived and witnessed, and I can feel in it the dearness of your longing to remain close to your best friend no matter how life changes. That is an admirable goal, and that loyalty and consideration will stand you in very good stead in all that you do.

It’s also a wonderful thing (and a great sign!) that you two can be honest about some of the thornier emotions that long term female friendship can elicit. Unnamed, these things grow into toxic Bravo scandals. Hell, this is why bitches flip tables. But naming it takes the air out of it, prevents you from reheating and reconstituting the same stale meal again and again. We are often afraid to actually claim our uglier emotions- jealousy being chief amongst them, a biblical sin- but when we don’t they take over. They say jealousy is disease, but I say it’s more like one of those invasive plants that, when accidentally introduced to an ecosystem, grows madly and suffocates all the native flora.

Naming it is one thing, but the problem arises when your friend starts to make it your problem- do you have to spend extra time coddling and assuring her that she’s secure, and in doing so are you having to promise not to grow and change? Is she asking you to make your life smaller, or to conceal your victories and your pride in yourself?

You mention that she brought all of this to you- a boat load of projection, it sounds like- while you were actually NOT having that great a time. I relate to that deeply, since in my twenties the contrast between how my life looked and how my life *was* could be jarring and stark and I kept it as secret as I could. Still, it wasn’t that secret, and it often felt like people chose to look past the suffering person and focus on the deceptive sheen of the world I was in. It was lonely, but I’d bought into the subliminal message that to express my pain was to complain, and to complain was to take these riches for granted. This is all to say that your friend is having a big reaction to changes in your life, but she may not know what the real changes are because she’s not… asking you.

She also may not understand that long term friendships- ones that stand the test of time and continue to bring both delight and deep, steady support- have one thing and one thing only in common, and that thing is: a willingness to let the other person grow. The fabulous thing is that unlike marriage, you *don’t* have to grow together. You don’t have to keep the sexual spark alive or navigate child rearing as a pair. As long as one of you doesn’t marry a manosphere vlogger and develop a noisy set of political beliefs that repulses the other, or grow cruel and hardened and impossible to reach, you can fully lean into whatever your adult deal is- and all the ways it changes over the decades- while trusting that you have the other’s back. She knows you love her, and you’re there for her, and if anything major went down you’d be there in a flash. Having the same friends for a long time is such a crazy gift. The older you get, the more you value that continuity- but the more locked into your own life and adult family system you will be.

Iz & Jo, going strong since Washington Market preschool. But there have been many phases, of all styles and shades!

A friendship that functions more like a romance- long processing sessions, makeups and breakups- is such a hallmark of your teens and twenties that you WILL be nostalgic for it. But you won’t miss it. And would you miss your friend if she was no longer so embedded in your life? You may have to try it to find out, and an adult best friend will let you.

Hi Lena! Thank you for this space :3 my questions is about friendship, specifically female friendships, i am dealing with a situation in which my friend is in love with a man that is not good for her, but not in a he is violent and scary way, more in the he is controlling and manipulative micro aggressive kind of way. I have seen her change and become defensive and distant, they have been 1.5 years together and I find myself not liking this version of her. Am i a bad friend? Should I try to say something to her? I love her but her energy makes me annoyed and anxious atm so idk what to do, thanksss love you! Mean it!

“Am I a bad friend?” is a question I’ve asked myself more than almost any other (aside from “is it too late to get Pinkberry?”) We have incredibly fixed ideas about what female closeness really looks like- ride or die, bury the body, no questions asked queen- but few actually agreed upon metrics to judge whether we’re doing it right. Girl code is no constitution- it lists only one rule! So of course, like Carrie Bradshaw staring ruefully ahead, a cig slowly burning down between her elegant fingers, we are left to wonder… (And even Carrie couldn’t satisfy Samantha Jones. Chew on THAT.)

A body language expert would have questions…

The fact is, new partners can be a wonderful asset to a friendship. They make our friends feel seen, desired, loved (which in turn makes them happier, which makes them calmer, wiser and more fun!) That they’re nice to my friend and make her feel safe- those are pretty much my only requirements to deem a straight guy “alright by me,” which is about as much as a guest star boyfriend is getting until he steps it up to regular cast member. At that point, I will text them some jokes (on a group chat- unless we are planning her surprise party I’m not out here texting with my friend’s man one on one!) and buy them a humidifier. I’ve seen too many come and go, good men die on the field and bad men leave with the bounty! I can only make so much room in my heart!

Would you say that your friend’s partner has changed her in ways that are hard to square? Has the dynamic activated her most insecure, anxious, out of touch self? Is she a broken record, workshopping relationship fixes on her friends even though there’s really nothing to work out with this guy? I mean yes, heterosexuality is a prison- so sometimes seeing someone act all goo goo ga ga about the carceral system when it’s colonizing their mind can be eerie, anxiety producing, tiring. And never forget that a mediocre man can turn a good woman into a self-involved dick, just through dickmatization.

Fab point about dickmatization, btw…

And just like you can’t tell her who to date- it never goes well, you will end up on the wrong side of the law- you also don’t have to hang around at close range to catch strays from a dynamic that you didn’t create. I’m taking you at your word that your friend is safe- but reader Judith Fitzsimons made a super important point on this in the comments, quoted here: “As someone working in the Violence Against Women and Girls sector for 25 years… Coercive and Controlling behaviour has been a crime in the UK since 2015 and we now know that controlling behaviour is the highest indicator for domestic homicide in this country (as opposed to physical violence, which is what most people assume.) It is vital to share this awareness so concerned friends and family don’t make the mistake of thinking ‘he hasn’t hit her yet, so I don’t need to worry.’” With this in mind, have you conferred with any mutual friends or her family to see if they have a similar response to this guy? If so, then don’t ignore that collective intuition.

But assuming you’re right and this man is only a threat to your ability to enjoy a bullshit free brunch, she’s making a choice and you’re allowed to do that too! Some people would argue that staying close when someone is struggling under a veil of delusion is the loving thing, so you can try and protect/reframe. But that’s also called… codependence.

We could go on and on about the love women think they deserve and the bullshit the snack on as a result, the many ways we fail ourselves by settling for the idea of settling, but desire is a tricky and cunning beast, a mystery to us all. And if this is what she desires, the “good friend” thing to do is to let her have it.

When you don’t have something nice to say, go where you do, at least for a little while- the friendship will actually thank you.

My older sister and I had two wildly different experiences with our newborn babies. While her son slept soundly through the night from day 1, my girl was colicky and still occasionally wakes up. Our children’s temperaments were also very different - hers: zen, mine: rambunctious and energetic. When it comes to child rearing, she poo poos the concept of colic and credits her baby’s demeanor to her superb scheduling skills. To add salt to the wound: she tells me my baby’s colic was bc I couldn’t “make enough breastmilk.” Although this question centers on babies, it’s more about family dynamics and other things. How do I not seethe at my sister and feel inadequate and belittled? Love, Little Sister

Okay little sister, I am highly aware that nobody is allowed to talk shit about our siblings but us. It’s a unique privilege to be allowed to list a sibling’s most toxic traits, only to be suddenly menacing a baseball bat the moment anyone else tries to join in the fun. So I’ll be careful here, because this is your big sis- and underneath is a baby sis who just wants to be seen.

Your sister, as you describe her, sounds quite smug, as if she thinks she somehow found a way into the mainframe to hijack nature. Like yes, scheduling well is probably great for a baby. But is it the reason some sleep 24/7 like fingerling potatoes with nostrils and some are screaming morning til night? No. Are your breastfeeding challenges the explanation for your child’s colicky phase? I’m not a postpartum doula (unless you’re talking kittens, I do have an incubator and bottle experience, so holler if you ever need some neonatal felines cared for) but the answer would also be no.

But the real issue I detect- a classic little sister issue if ever there was one- is that she doesn’t seem to be actually engaging with your reality. She’s comparing your experiences of motherhood without considering that you are your own woman, with your own way into this very personal process, and there are as many ways to be a baby as there are to be an adult (well, we can hold them back from certain cheesy interests for the first few years, blessings for that. No wine tours, pickleball clubs or Burning Man encampments for a beat.)

If I were you- and I’m not, something your sister isn’t getting- then I would prep myself for a conversation with her just recapping how this year has felt for both of you, not just as mothers but as sisters, friends and women in your own right. Use classic non-violent communication, i.e. “I feel” statements instead of “you did”- in order to explain what isn’t working for you. There’s a real chance your sister needs this wake up call, in order to stop viewing you as baby girl and start seeing you as baby mama.

As always, sound off in the comments to refute or rephrase. After all, I’m just one sister! You’re your own women.

LYLAS,

Lena