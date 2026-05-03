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Judith Fitzsimons's avatar
Judith Fitzsimons
May 3Edited

Always love your writing Lena. As someone working in the Violence Against Women and Girls sector for 25 years I really need to comment on the letter about “a man that is not good for her, but not in a he is violent and scary way, more in the he is controlling and manipulative micro aggressive kind of way.” Coercive and Controlling behaviour has been a crime in the UK since 2015 and we now know that controlling behaviour is the highest indicator for domestic homicide in this country (as opposed to physical violence, which is what most people assume.) It is vital to share this awareness so concerned friends and family don’t make the mistake of thinking “he hasn’t hit her yet, so I don’t need to worry.”

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Amy Kamp's avatar
Amy Kamp
May 4

My kid (who drank mostly formula because I also didn't produce a lot of milk) was thee perfect baby until a little after 1 year old. People always praised me like I must be an amazing mother but I knew it had nothing to do with me. And lo and behold, she has been absolutely wild for the past two years (she's 3 now). Honestly I think she's just as amazing now when she's frequently asking me WHY she has to do what I tell her, but the compliments on my parenting these days are certainly few and far between. The one I get now is, "you're so patient" 😂 My point is, Little Sister's big sister should maybe wait until she's on her deathbed to brag about how her impeccable parenting has produced a perfect angel, because people are always changing and you never know how your kids are gonna surprise you next, whether they're two or 20

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