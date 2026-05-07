Good Thing Going

Good Thing Going

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Picklejarr's avatar
Picklejarr
May 7

There’s something so important about the way you write. It feels honest in a way that soooo much writing doesn’t anymore, and it always leaves me thinking about my own life differently afterwards. Really grateful your words exist

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Heather Dreske's avatar
Heather Dreske
May 7

I’ll make a more coherent comment when the tears stop welling in my eyes - oh to be seen and understood and the grief ….

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