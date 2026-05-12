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Kayli Mylius's avatar
Kayli Mylius
May 12Edited

You have such a beautiful gift for meeting people where they're at and saying just the right thing, Lena. My heart twinged, and tears sprang to my eyes when I read, "Unlike with a human, who has many relationships with many people who could eulogize them in many ways, you were Chunky’s person, and that leaves you to be the keeper of his legacy."

What a gift it is to be a legacy keeper for our animal companions.

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Tracy Hayes's avatar
Tracy Hayes
May 12

This popped up in the inbox just as I closed out of a 2014 NY Times story about Not That Kind of Girl (comments predictably laudatory or savaging) while Tiny Furniture is paused on the TV and audio book of Famesick ready to be resumed next time I'm in the car. I'm not so much obsessed as truly in awe. Please never stop!

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