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Logan Ashe Darrow's avatar
Logan Ashe Darrow
May 18

Have you been SPYING on me?!

-> She thinks Georgia O’Keefe “had it all figured out,” has a Mary Oliver quote stuck above her desk and is in a legal battle with her neighbor because she refuses to trim the branches of her Bottlebrush tree that straddles the property line.

BTW it's a ginormouse butterfly bush and if they want to trim the branches on their side of the fence that's fine with me.

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tina jacobson's avatar
tina jacobson
May 18

if I were a hair accessory I'd a bobby pin cause I like the way it sounds. bobby pin

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