Hello my little square toed Havaianas!

Well, I am shocked and humbled to have finally acquired a middle aged habit that irritated me to no end in my youth: never reading or signing the date without muttering something along the lines of “June already? WOW.”

But come on, it is pretty wow! Doesn’t it feel like we hauled ourselves to bed at 7:30pm on January 1st, only to wake to find kids throwing their graduation caps in the air and grabbing their supersoakers? It was thermaltime and now suddenly it’s bare legs o’clock! Faces were chapped with cold, and now they’re pinkened and freckled and sweating!

It really is true- the older you get, the faster it all seems to move. Sometimes it feels threatening, others vaguely psychedelic. But it’s becoming apparent that the kind of childhood summer where every day contains months and every month contains years is lost to us now, just when we could use it most. That hyper-presence, what we described in our youth as “mom, I’m booored,” has to be carefully cultivated if we want to experience it again.

I never liked summer, not because of boredom (boredom rules) but because it always felt like something was happening that I either wasn’t aware of or couldn’t do. It was a physical season, the one where having mastery of your body, vitality and vigor, seemed to matter most. I hated the way it made our soft parts so visible. It was too easy to get dehydrated and too hard to distract myself and we all know the feeling of the sun seeming to make a mockery of our darker thoughts.

That’s not to say I haven’t had a few unforgettable summers in my life. Like the one where Joana and I, freshly sixteen, were unleashed on the unsuspecting campus of Bennington College, ostensibly to attend poetry camp (LOL!) but actually to chop all our t-shirts into bralettes and have torrid Will They Won’t They energy with a pair of junior Beastie Boys who wore mechanic suits and called themselves Ziploc and Juicebox.

See that golden filter? That’s called FILM you get developed for $3.99 at K-mart!

There was the summer before my senior year of college, when my first real boyfriend and I housesat for an Oberlin cinema studies professor who was off visiting his lover in Spain. We slept in an adult bedroom painted in soothing tones and grilled Tofurkey sausages on the barbecue and listened to this cover of The Knife on repeat.

The summer in London after Lu and I met- and immediately made the absolutely unwise and totally perfect decision to get married- was rainy floral heaven.

Lu’s freaky girls smiling back at him during summer 2021- well, Ingrid is smizing.

And this is a special one. My life is changing, in some ways that are obvious and in some that are abstract even to me and in some I’m too nervous to even utter aloud, suddenly afflicted with a level of superstition I could have probably used way back in the day. But I have a feeling I’ll always smile upon this as one of life’s better moments, and it’s summer- so summer can’t be too bad.

Below, a sweaty little index- of things I’m wearing reading eating doing yelling.

Drink water, I love you!

xxL

🐚a ring that makes me want to paint large scale vaginal forms

To be able to write, day in and day out, is a wild gift and virtually the only thing I don’t take for granted. At the same time, doing it honestly can often feel like a series of self-imposed humiliation rituals. Therefore, your rings really are tasked with a lot of heavy lifting. The whole point of rings is to be able to look down at your fingers and feel unduly pleased with the person you are, with the weight of your own decisions, your hands swift and strong and maybe even lovely as your fingers click clack click away, writing a very serious scene about a guy cumming so hard he passes a kidney stone.

I cycle my rings out all the time based on how I want to feel about myself and the thing I’m making- and the minute I saw this ring, a carved nautilus the color of plum skin, hovering above its setting like an alien spacecraft coming in for a landing on the Astor Place cube…

🎵I knew it I knew you🎶

This ring really feeds into the Georgia O’Keefe sensual-yet-brutal homesteader fantasy that lives within so many of us. The raw pine ceiling in my mother’s studio is also feeding said fantasy.

🐢zootopia

If you think I have a complicated relationship to summer, you should chat with a pig! They hate being cold. But they also hate being hot. They are never at ease, because ease is only found in a bottomless snacking barrel. They’re basically menopausal women.

You may already know that pigs can’t sweat- that’s why they got a dirty rep for loafing around in the mud! It brings their body temp down (and protects their sensitive sweetie skin from the sun.) A pig loves a kiddie pool, but they have an overwhelming drive to dump it over- after which, they’re immediately full of desperate sadness because they just want to have their pool and dump it too. In order to avoid having to fill and refill, my friend Feather created this ingenious and cozy piggie pool. Low to the ground, impossible to capsize, made of soft mats like you’d find in a preschooler’s tumbling class. Cherry has discovered her love of blowing bubbles.

My brother called me to the road, announcing that there was “a very unique looking tortoise” in danger of being hit. He was, in fact, a fairly homely snapping turtle- one of the few earthly creatures I don’t have a soft spot for- but despite his thick neck, wild eyes and stubborn tail I did not want any ill to befall him. Unsure of the exact approach (and not wanting to explain a snapping turtle injury, only to be met with refrains of “well of course that happened to you”) I decided to experiment with fanning his butt with a towel like a pervy matador. Much to my delight, he took off like a damned locomotive, heading for the nearest stream.

🛡️Lena Python and the Holy GRAILS

This Jil Sander jellyfish blouse and Margiela for Hermes “the gift is me!” tank are two of the best resale finds of my year, but the winner is one I never saw coming.

Just when I’d stopped looking, sure I’d be soft shoe-ing around in Wax Apple Chinese theater flats until I sit down for my last supper, a perfect summer heel appeared to me (exactly how I got a husband!)

These Tory Burch flip flops are a little Tom Ford Gucci, a little Theresa Guidice, but what’s shocking is that the little knitting needle heel is somehow sturdier than a freaking Ked. My ankle rolls harder and faster than a college girl on molly, but I’ve been clipping along in these at a positively competitive speed.

Trying to keep your footwear out of reach of your rabbits has the unintended benefit of really merchandising the home.

Torytoes. I love the depth of the cleavage on these. An utterly perverted photo!

🪎a flight of historic collars

Anyone can do a dainty stack, but collars are for queens- and this year I located three all timers on [no regr]Etsy.

Vivianna Torun Bülow-Hübe, known mononymically as Torun, was one of the most accomplished silversmiths of the 20th Century and the first woman to achieve worldwide renown for her ‘smithin.

Now that’s what I call a woman!

Her work is deceptively simple, organic and space age all at once, and when I came across one of her iconic designs for George Jensen, priced to move, I knew it was the perfect “I made it to 40 without absolutely shitting the bed” gift to myself.

Pierre Cardin (as creative directed by a preschooler with a penchant for cutting edge macaroni jewelry)

Dayenu! It would have been enough! But then this creamy twisty 80s Cardin was under $100 in mint condition (if something that looks like it was worn by Pebbles Flintstone can be considered mint…)

Chloe SS 2002 runway. Phoebe Philo was feeling fresh, funny n’ flirty- now go ahead and say that five times fast!

I’ve had an eBay alert on this Mothman Prophecy for, dunno, three years? And the lord really said “continue on your path, wee shepherdess” 🥹🦋

🍨culture vulture

The summer of 2006, the very first Pinkberry opened in New York. At night, after finishing up my babysitting gig, I’d hop on the rusty beach cruiser I’d copped off of a man on Craigslist who really did seem like he’d be my demise. I’d clank up the west side highway, waiting in half a block of line for a large original tart with berries, scarfing it down while straddling my bike seat in the sodium light of 36th street. It was public and private and perfect.

Recently Russell reported that his friend, the very first employee of the very first Pinkberry anywhere ever (in WeHo, natch) says that the highly specific flavor profile came from the addition of Squirt grapefruit soda to the proprietary yogurt mix. I mean, I’ve heard crazier things!

Fro yo is back, says everyone, although if you’re a New York b*tch of a certain age it never wasn’t here (my mother has been haunting the Forty Carrots at Bloomie’s since the 70s.) Everyone has a POV about which fro yo is the truest. I don’t want to fight, not with you, but I’ll offer that Culture is it for me. For starters, they’re yogurt specialists and not just fro yo specialists, and as someone who lives off 99% yogurt that’s important to me. Because its base is just very good yogurt, it doesn’t suffer from the wateriness of certain contemporaries, or the potpourri aftertaste that always afflicted, say, Tasti-D.

The second ep of Girls had a Tasti-D cameo- it was always a huge deal to Jemima and me, even though its early selling point of having just 40 calories was proven false .

A plain fro yo from Culture has that sour patch grassiness, that creamy slurp factor, it makes you want to lick any lost droplets off of your own arm.

Waiting for this shit in a literal line- never thought it would be me! Allergic to lines since ‘86!

Pro-tip: order five small cups, devour one and then stick the other four in the freezer and forget about them until the middle of the night during a heatwave- I defy you not to scream with gratitude. You’re your own hero!

🌺 a dress that’s not all there

If attention was given exclusively based on talent, we would all know as much about Stephen Burrows as we do about Coco Chanel. The man had a hand in all of the most fascinating moments and movements, creating the kind of visual language that most companies must employ 34 highly paid consultants to even contemplate.

Female Hysteria is a vintage seller with museum energy. They specialize in the kind of thinking woman’s garments that could get you mocked by the exact people you’d hope would mock you, and garner an approving nod from a fellow freaky girl on the train. It’s archive fashion- not steals nor should they be!- so I mostly tune in to get inspired. But when this Burrows dress appeared- sized freely enough that I didn’t have to wrestle my 🍑into it, I thought: come on Lena, how many more summers will you be able to wear a gossamer slip over a bathing suit?

Prayer is… the sun shining through this dress!

🌂freak the fuck out

On the drive to Connecticut from the city last week, a boiling day gave way to a raging hailstorm in a matter of seconds. My mother and my response- as the storm went from unusual to unhinged- was captured on camera Blair Witch style and reveals that our self-identification as two women “good in a crisis” is utterly delulu.

After it ended, Laurie kept grumbling “sorry I got a little intense, I just hate weather!”

💊a medical accessory that doesn’t bring shame upon my family

Medical accessories are a style desert (for a few exceptions, check out this lil’ list I made.) The medical ID bracelet is an area ripe for experimentation, and I’ve spent years hunting around for one that earns its place on the wrist- and this mermaid’s treasure vibed one is the best yet.

Is it weird that it lists my mother’s # before my husband’s? Old habits die hard…

📖galleys humor

There is truly no luxury like getting an early reader’s copy of a book by a writer you love. A galley is focused and tidy, as yet unburdened by dedication or acknowledgment pages, sometimes not even bearing the final cover. It’s the words, the words and only the words. And they’re all yours, to stick a straw in and driiink before anyone has an opinion they want to impose. No think piece - you can think, in peace!

Right now, beside my bed a full June’s worth of geniuses:

Sarah Hepola’s The Only Thing There Is To Want 💬

Halle Butler’s Banal Nightmare 🗂️

The Modern Library’s reissue of Elizabeth Jane Howard’s The Light Years (with an intro by Jia Tolentino) 🧠

And Emma Cline’s Switzy 🔵

🫖ceramic dynamic

I could never make it on The Bachelor because I’m so cringed out by the mere concept of chocolate covered strawberries, but a ceramic fragola the size of a baby’s foot on a beaded chain that can wrap up to thrice? Count me in!

Esther, founder of Italian whimsy purveyor Cashfana, saw me blissposting about the carrot necklace I bought from her and kindly sent me the strawberry surprise.

Upon receiving this pic of me in my carrot necklace, my brother informed me that I am currently in my “Imelda Marcos meets Candice Bergen meets Barbara Gladstone era” (fashion wise! Only fashion wise!)

There’s something about ceramic jewelry- it brings back the glee of when my mother decided I was old enough that I could be trusted to take my porcelain dolls off the shelf without supervision. It reminds me of my beloved Wee Forest Folk, and of the little figurines that used to come at the bottom of a box of Red Rose tea, and of those bad little mice from Beatrix Potter who moved into a dollhouse and snacked on the fake food.

🏁pick me up in a beat Jeep