What sort of person are ya?
Famesick reader genres and their style starter packs
Hello pals,
I hope the New Yorkers are staying cool- I have been sitting on a heating pad in our one air conditioned room, a luxury for which I give thanks hourly. My husband threatened to turn the AC off because he said he doesn’t like “things that blow on my head” and he met a version of me that I thought would be reserved for, say, a wolf trying to haul a child into the woods. He’s been chastened.
It’s been three (!) months since Famesick was released and it’s been so much more pleasurable than I could have dreamed. I feel lucky for a lot of reasons, but the warm and utterly amusing reception you’ve given this book sure is one of them. My favorite thing- besides strangers downloading me on the health of their sex organs- has been seeing you with book in hand, living your life to the fullest and letting Famesick be a part of it. I asked you to share images of Famesick in your hands and ears, and boy did you deliver. So I decided to identify some genres of Famesick reader and share starter packs for how you can spot them in the wild and crib their style.
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I love each and every one of you, wherever you are and in whatever form today finds you (but let’s face it, twinks and disabled baddies really have my heart.)
Thank you to everyone who offered their image up- you’re cute.
xxxL
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This reminded me of "womens's magazines" I read in the 90s and early 2000s (positive).
Dear Lena & fam, I’m inspired every time I get alerted to a gtg needle here in this haystack of lit. I’m gonna make my own spread about myself à la Famesick with my glue stick avec clever captionz and put in on my fridge. I think about this book pretty much every day- a meditation of sorts. I’ve thanked you but I’ll do it again because it was so excellent and it opened boxes into myself and humanity in general. You are the David Attenborough of your generation. Sarah :)x