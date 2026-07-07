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Rachel's avatar
Rachel
Jul 7

This reminded me of "womens's magazines" I read in the 90s and early 2000s (positive).

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Sarah c's avatar
Sarah c
Jul 7

Dear Lena & fam, I’m inspired every time I get alerted to a gtg needle here in this haystack of lit. I’m gonna make my own spread about myself à la Famesick with my glue stick avec clever captionz and put in on my fridge. I think about this book pretty much every day- a meditation of sorts. I’ve thanked you but I’ll do it again because it was so excellent and it opened boxes into myself and humanity in general. You are the David Attenborough of your generation. Sarah :)x

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