Good Thing Going

Good Thing Going

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Victoria Aronoff's avatar
Victoria Aronoff
15h

As usual, hilarious. Hopefully your next post will be about pig care!

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
13h

So good. Great job Lena.

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