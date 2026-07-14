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Good Thing Going

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Charlotte Wilder's avatar
Charlotte Wilder
5d

I have never related to to a phrase quite in the way that I felt "enjoys both local convenience and niche exclusivity" in my very bones

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molly
5d

CACKLING at this. I remember being deeply impressed by my childhood friend's scoliosis brace and putting a paper clip in my mouth so it looked like I had a retainer. 🫠 I finally need glasses and finally feel cool.

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