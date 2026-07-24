Good Thing Going

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Aemilia Madden's avatar
Aemilia Madden
6d

I recently had an epiphany that my style feels eerily similar to the heroine from my favorite childhood book series Trixie Belden. She lives on a farm in the Hudson Valley, solves mysteries, and rides horses. Maybe I will just become her entirely?

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Michelle Lerner's avatar
Michelle Lerner
6d

This was the perfect marriage of literature and style and an ideal summer Friday read. Thank you for the effort you put into this! (As for me, I'm still always looking for the correct puff of a sleeve thanks to Anne of Green Gables. And I dream of looking like Linda Radlett, crying in the train station with no money, when she's discovered by Fabrice. As a result, there's a lot of old tweed in my closet.)

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